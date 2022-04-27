Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 515 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 515 ($6.56) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital cut HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 493 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.09. The stock has a market cap of £99.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

