Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $225.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.97.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.57. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,721,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F5 by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in F5 by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,021 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

