Credit Suisse Group Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

