Credit Suisse Group Trims Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Target Price to $158.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

NYSE UHS opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

