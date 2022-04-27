Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,327. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $548.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

