Crestwood Equity Partners LP to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE CEQP opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.15. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.71). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after buying an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

