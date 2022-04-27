Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.15. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

