Critical Comparison: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) & Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.68% 61.08% 5.68% Calithera Biosciences N/A -98.80% -70.71%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Calithera Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Calithera Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,194.50%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.99 billion 0.59 $91.06 million $0.09 43.11 Calithera Biosciences $9.75 million 1.98 -$115.09 million ($1.54) -0.17

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Calithera Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers Emverm, a chewable tablet for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; Rytary to treat Parkinson's disease; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. It is developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection; and ATG-037, an orally-bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as CB-668, an orally administered inhibitor of the enzyme IL4I1. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. It also has clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer to evaluate Pfizer's PARP inhibitor talazoparib and CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib, each in combination with telaglenasta. In addition, the company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology; and a license agreement with Antengene Corporation Ltd. for the development and commercialization of CB-708. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

