Critical Comparison: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) vs. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Marpai alerts:

This table compares Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 2.11 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.52) -1.21

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -27.12% -25.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Marpai.

Summary

Marpai beats Caladrius Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.