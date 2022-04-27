Critical Review: Digihost Technology (DGHI) versus The Competition

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Digihost Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 747 3255 4994 99 2.49

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.27% -1,482.34% -5.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 128.06 Digihost Technology Competitors $899.58 million -$8.22 million -11.97

Digihost Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

