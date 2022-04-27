Critical Review: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) versus ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub -16.07% -45.13% -5.88% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmileDirectClub and ZimVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 6 6 1 0 1.62 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus target price of $4.52, indicating a potential upside of 129.27%. Given SmileDirectClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than ZimVie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmileDirectClub and ZimVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub $637.61 million 1.20 -$102.44 million ($0.87) -2.26 ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.58 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

ZimVie has higher revenue and earnings than SmileDirectClub.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats ZimVie on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria. It also offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

