Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.380-$1.480 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.38 to $1.48 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.