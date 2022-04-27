Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 387.1% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,772. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

