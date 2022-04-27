Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

