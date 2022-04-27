Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

NYSE:CCK opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $135,132,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

