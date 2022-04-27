Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

NASDAQ:DAOOU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

