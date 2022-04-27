CSG Systems International (CSGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.11%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

