CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

