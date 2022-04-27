CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.03. 59,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,507. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.34.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.