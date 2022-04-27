CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.03. 59,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,507. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.34.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
