CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.