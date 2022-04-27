CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CTS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.