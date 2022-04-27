Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cuentas stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

