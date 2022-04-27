Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.