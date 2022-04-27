Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

