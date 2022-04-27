CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

