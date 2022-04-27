CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
