CVS Health (CVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVS stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CVS Health by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

