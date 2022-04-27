Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

