Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

