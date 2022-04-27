CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.89. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
