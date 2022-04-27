CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CYTR opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.89. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

