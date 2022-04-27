D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

