D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.
Shares of DHI opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
