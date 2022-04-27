D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Shares of DHI opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

