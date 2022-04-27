DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SRCE opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in 1st Source by 27.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.