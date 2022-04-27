DA Davidson Comments on SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $34.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $43.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $514.51 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

