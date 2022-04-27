DA Davidson Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $76.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

