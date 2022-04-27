Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of DKILY remained flat at $$15.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 287,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

