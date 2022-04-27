Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Dana updated its FY22 guidance to $1.05-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

