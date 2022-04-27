Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.85-10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

