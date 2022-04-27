Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

