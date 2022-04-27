Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.30.
Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DAR stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.