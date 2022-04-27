Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

DSKE opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 514.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 402,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daseke by 356.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

