David J. Malinas Buys 350 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dover stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

