Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

DVDCF stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

