Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.49) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$11.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.