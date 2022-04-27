Dawn Crichard Acquires 21,003 Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) insider Dawn Crichard bought 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,993.57 ($31,855.17).

Shares of GCP stock opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

