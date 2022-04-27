DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

DBVT stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.20.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

