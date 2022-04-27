DCP Midstream (DCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCP. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

