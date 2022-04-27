Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,579. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

