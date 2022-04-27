Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.
DCTH opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23.
In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,520. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
