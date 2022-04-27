Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of DCTH opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520 in the last ninety days. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

